Denmark hat-trick hero Rasmus Hojlund impresses Arsenal: report

Danish sensation Rasmus Hojlund is reportedly attracting interest from some of Europe’s top clubs, including Premier League leaders Arsenal, after hitting a hat-trick for his country.

The Atalanta striker started for Denmark for the first time in Thursday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland and struck all three goals in a 3-1 win in Copenhagen.

The performance earned the 20-year-old international attention, but his performances during his debut season in Serie A have also been hugely promising.

Hojlund has been in top form since the turn of the year (Image credit: Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Hojlund joined Atalanta from Austrian side Sturm Graz in a €17 million deal last summer, but his value has already shot up to €35m on Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)thanks to his form in Italy.

After taking a while to settle at his new club, the Danish striker hit a hot streak by scoring six goals in 12 Serie A games since the turn of the year.

According to Tuttomercatoweb (opens in new tab), that form, and his explosion on the international scene with Denmark this week, has accelerated interest across the continent.

Arsenal are among the clubs named as potential suitors, along with Napoli, Juventus and Real Madrid.

Hojlund has seven Serie A goals in 2022/23 (Image credit: ANP via Getty Images)

Hojlund would certainly fit in with the Gunners’ youth-focused recruitment policy, but Atalanta are in a strong position to demand a big fee.

The Bergamo club signed the Dane less than a year ago, and he has a contract until 2027 with La Dea.

Atalanta are therefore likely to demand around €50m, almost triple what they paid for him.

Hojlund has moved quickly in his career, joining Sturm Graz from Copenhagen in January 2022 before moving on just six months later.

He scored 12 goals in 21 appearances for the Austrians and has eight in 25 games overall for Atalanta this season.

More Arsenal stories

The rumour mill is going into overdrive with Arsenal leading the way in the race to sign Declan Rice. One source claims a contract has been agreed with the midfielder, though Manchester City are interested, too. West Ham apparently have a successor lined up.

In other rumours, Raheem Sterling is being targeted, with a centre-forward on the wishlist, according to reports. A bid for Raphinha has been revealed while Rasmus Holjund of Atalanta is on the radar, too. January target Ivan Fresneda is still wanted by the Gunners, as well.

Meanwhile, Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk – who turned down Arsenal in the winter window – has addressed his supposed unhappiness at Stamford Bridge.