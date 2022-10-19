Arsenal report: Gunners 'well-connected' to sign Brazilian 16-year-old dubbed 'the next Pele'

Arsenal could be rivalling the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona for 16-year-old Endrick from Palmeiras.

Compared to legends of Brazilian football such as Pele and Ronaldo, the teenager was given his debut at the age of 15. He is widely regarded as the most exciting talent of his age since Neymar is expected to make a blockbuster move to Europe when he turns 18.

Now, one former Arsenal captain has hinted that Arsenal are in the race to sign such a starlet – owing to their established Brazilian contingent.

Endrick is thought to be the next big thing out of Brazil (Image credit: PA)

"We know the importance in football of being well connected, to people, clubs, sporting directors, presidents of the club," Gilberto Silva told Metro (opens in new tab). "This is how things happen.

"But there is big competition to get the best players, from the best leagues. For Palmeiras, they are going to receive a lot of calls from many clubs, the best clubs in the world to try and bring him to them. Let’s see, if some point Arsenal did manage to bring the player, they will be getting a very good player."

The connection that Gilberto is referring to is that of Edu, the sporting director at the heart of the club who has helped to engineer deals for Brazilian players, such as Gabriel Jesus and David Luiz.

Over the summer, Arsenal managed to sign Sao Paolo starlet Marquinhos from under the noses of other European giants, thanks to Edu's connections.

Gabriel Martinelli receives the Arsenal player of the month award from Arsenal technical director Edu (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Gilberto Silva joined Arsenal from Atletico Mineiro in 2002 after winning a World Cup with Brazil. He played in midfield in with Edu when the pair won the Premier League in 2004 without losing a single game.

Endrick is valued at around £13.5 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

