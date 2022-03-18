Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta eyes shock move for Tottenham star

Arsenal are readying a move for a Tottenham Hotspur player.

That's the outrageous rumour doing the rounds today, with the Gunners looking at their arch-rivals for a potential attacker who can add quality to a team firing towards the top four this season.

The two north London sides traditionally do not do business with one another, either. The last major transfer between the pair was Sol Campbell, who moved from White Hart Lane to Highbury back in 2001 – even then, the defender was a free transfer that the red half of the city worked out behind the backs of the white half.

According to Calciomercato, however, Mikel Arteta has identified Steven Bergwijn as a potential option to improve his attack.

The Dutchman arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just before lockdown in the January transfer window of 2020. He hit the ground running with a goal against Manchester City on his debut too – but has struggled for consistency since.

The 24-year-old was heavily rumoured to be leaving Tottenham in the January transfer window once more and came close to a move to Ajax, according to sources.

It would be a massive surprise if Arsenal were to snatch Bergwijn away from Antonio Conte. Not only do Spurs simply not negotiate with their rivals, the winger doesn't seem like the kind of player that Arteta would break that rule for, given that he isn't a guaranteed starter at either side.

Bergwijn is valued at around £16m by Transfermarkt.

