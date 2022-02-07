Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta has decided on a surprising no.1 target for the summer

Arsenal have identified their no.1 target ahead of the summer transfer window but rather like with Dusan Vlahovic, face a tough time tempting him to the club.

According to the Mirror, Gunners gaffer Mikel Arteta is honing in on RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman netted a spectacular hat-trick against Manchester City this season in the Champions League and has also attracted attention from the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea – but the Bundesliga giants have already issued a "hands-off" warning to the Premier League.

"He will also play with us next season because of course he is a very important player," Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff told Sky Sport Germany of Nkunku. "In football nothing is ever certain, but that's our plan."

Arsenal have been interested in Nkunku for some time. When Unai Emery was manager in north London, the then-PSG attacker was on the Gunners' radar for a move – but it never materialised.

Now, the 24-year-old is one of the most exciting players in European football, having scored 10 goals in 21 appearances and lit up east Germany this season under Jesse Marsche and later Domenico Tedesco.

Nkunku can function both as a forward and as an attacking midfielder. It is likely that in Arsenal's system, he could be deployed as a false nine with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli all taking advantage of the forward's movement.

