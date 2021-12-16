Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta makes shock £100m move for unsettled Manchester United star

Arsenal are set to launch a shock £100m bid for a Manchester United starlet, who is demanding more game time at Old Trafford.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Mason Greenwood is unhappy in the northwest and emerged as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Gunners' frontline.

But Greenwood won't come cheap. The 20-year-old English striker – capped once by his country – would have to shatter Arsenal's transfer record by £30m, were he to make the move down the M6, since United value him at £100m at the very least.

Greenwood emerged as a star under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but with the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, has found minutes hard to come by for the Red Devils. The forward is a scintillating prospect who interim boss Ralf Rangnick has publicly praised – though it's thought that Greenwood doesn't feel particularly valued by the club that he's come through the ranks at.

Arsenal, on the other hand, would want to make Greenwood a star.

Mikel Arteta is assembling a team of young prospects, with Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli – all 21 or under – all shining in the north Londoners' 2-0 victory over West Ham last night. Greenwood would become a focal point for the Gunners and start the majority of games for the club either up front on his own or on the right-wing in Saka's absence.

Given the rumours that the United academy product is unsettled, it makes sense for Arteta to pitch his project to Greenwood – especially with his youngsters thriving this season under his tutelage.

Despite the excitement that Arsenal fans may have about the deal, however, it does seem a little outlandish to say the least.

Manchester United have no reason to sell the Bradford-born star and certainly don't need the money from a sale. If Greenwood were to want to play more, there are no shortage of clubs who would take him on loan in January – perhaps even Barcelona, thus blocking a move for wantaway ex-Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave.

Greenwood's contract expires in 2025, with the club retaining an option to extend by a year after that. There's little to no chance the striker running his deal down to move to London Colney – and by the time he can, Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani will be long out of the picture: as will Ralf Rangnick, most likely.