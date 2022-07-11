Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta in shock swoop for former Tottenham star
Arsenal may land a Tottenham-bred boy as their transfer plans accelerate this summer
Arsenal are planning a move for a former Tottenham Hotspur player, as their transfer window takes another unexpected turn.
The Gunners have had a busy offseason, landing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City as their marquee forward signing alongside countryman Marquinhos, goalkeeper Matt Turner and Porto prodigy Fabio Vieira.
Manager Mikel Arteta is also in the market for another right-winger, a midfielder and a left-back, too – but one surprise name has emerged that could potentially challenge Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back for the Gunners.
According to The Athletic (opens in new tab), Arteta is a fan of Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters and could make a move for the player to strengthen his squad.
Walker-Peters, who began his career on the other side of north London, is predominantly a right-sided player but was shifted out to the lefthand side of the defence last season to accommodate Tino Livramento. Arsenal were said to be interested in Livramento, too, before he suffered a long-term injury at the end of the season.
Both Manchester United and Everton are believed to be interested in signing Kyle Walker-Peters, as well. The England international could even return to Tottenham, though, with his former side believed to have added a buyback clause during his move to the south coast.
Saints would receive £30 million, should Spurs activate their option on Walker-Peters, while Arteta may well use the 25-year-old as cover on both the right and the left.
Walker-Peters is valued at around £20m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
