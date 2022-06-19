Jose Mourinho eager to keep Tammy Abraham at Roma amid English interest - report

Roma (opens in new tab) boss Jose Mourinho appears determined to fend off reported Premier League interest in star striker Tammy Abraham.

The England (opens in new tab) international is said to be a target for Arsenal (opens in new tab) and Manchester United (opens in new tab) this summer.

Abraham signed a five-year deal at the Stadio Olimpico last August, joining the Giallorossi from Chelsea (opens in new tab) for £34 million.

And 2022-23 proved to be the 24-year-old's best-ever season as he scored a career-high 27 goals in 53 games across all competitions.

Those goals included nine in Europe as Roma won the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League to claim their first silverware in 14 years.

His form saw him recalled to the England squad - where he'll be hoping to cement his place ahead of this winter's World Cup in Qatar.

Interest from Arsenal and United would not come as a surprise - both are in need of a centre-forward - but, according to Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia) (opens in new tab), Abraham is not for sale in Mourinho's eyes.

A move to Old Trafford wouldn't make much sense as far as Abraham's World Cup chances are concerned anyway; he'd be competing with Cristiano Ronaldo for a spot up front.

Arsenal, meanwhile, appear to still be chasing Manchester City (opens in new tab)'s Gabriel Jesus - while Eddie Nketiah has just put pen to paper on a new five-year contract with the Gunners.

Speaking about his future in an interview with DAZN last month, Abraham said (opens in new tab):

"I love this club. They’ve given me the opportunity to show myself, my heart is here. We’ll see what the future holds, but my heart is here."