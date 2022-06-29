Arsenal: Ex-Man City man slams Gabriel Jesus transfer as "a mistake"

By published

Arsenal are close to completing a move for Gabriel Jesus – but it seems not everyone is happy about it...

Arsenal-bound Gabriel Jesus during training
(Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal are on the verge of signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City – and the imminent move has not gone down well with one former City player.

Dietmar Hamann - who played for the club between 2006 and 2009 - has branded the decision to let Jesus leave "a mistake" on Pep Guardiola's part.

The Brazil forward is set to join the Gunners in a £45 million deal, bringing to an end a five-year stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Dietmar Hamann of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Bolton Wanderers at The City of Manchester Stadium on December 15, 2007 in Manchester, England.

(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

With Erling Haaland's arrival from Borussia Dortmund only intensifying competition for places in City's attack, Jesus' departure is understandable - but Hamann feels he still had plenty to offer the Premier League champions.

Speaking to Genting Casino, he said (opens in new tab), "Pep Guardiola is making a mistake by letting Gabriel Jesus leave; Erling Haaland has had his injury problems and the Premier League is a very physical league.

"If you look at Gabriel Jesus’ stats, they’re brilliant. He’s scored a lot of goals for them, so I’m surprised he’s been allowed to leave."

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus

(Image credit: Getty)

Hamann isn't wrong about Jesus' goalscoring record – the 25-year-old has scored 58 Premier League goals in 159 appearances (only 99 of which have been starts).

But it's clear from the signing of Haaland – an out-and-out No.9 – that Guardiola is taking his forward line in a different direction. Were Jesus to stay put for another season, he might find himself needing to resurrect his career in a year's time. 

As it is, his pending switch to North London should provide him with the perfect transition to the next step.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are busy in the transfer market already – and have reportedly already tied up their first deal of the window according to reports. 

The search for a striker is ongoing. Gabriel Jesus is still a huge rumour, with the Gunners set to offer him a huge pay rise – though there may yet be stumbling blocksGianluca Scamacca remains the Plan B for Arsenal, though both Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Juventus star Alvaro Morata have been touted

In midfield, Carney Chukuemeka of Aston Villa, long-term target Houssem AouarSerie A star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Leicester City schemer Youri Tielemans are on the radar. The north Londoners apparently remain confident of convincing Bukayo Saka to stay, too. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and can also occasionally be found watching Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...