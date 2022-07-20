Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta set to splash out on big-money winger

Arsenal have had a busy summer already – and are still looking to add another winger to the side.

The Gunners began the transfer window slowly, adding United States international goalkeeper Matt Turner and Brazilian youngster Marquinhos to their squad, before a surprise deal for Porto star Fabio Vieira was completed.

Manchester City pair Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have more recently been completed – but according to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), Arsenal are still in the market for a big star to play out wide. The Gunners have been linked with Raphinha and Serge Gnabry – though the former joined Barcelona, while the latter opted to extend his contract at Bayern Munich.

(Image credit: Getty)

Speaking to the Wondergoal Podcast (opens in new tab), Romano said that Arsenal are prepared to wait for the rest of the window for the right player – and that a bid for Leicester City Youri Tielemans isn't off the table, either.

"Arsenal will be active till the end, honestly," Romano said.

"As you mentioned Tielemans is a player that they've always been interested in but let's see what happens with wingers because they wanted Raphinha so they've been exploring other alternatives in that position.

(Image credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

"So if something good will appear in the market, it could be a possibility.

"We know that for example, in January they wanted Dusan Vlahovic. They were not able to sign Dusan Vlahovic because the player wanted to join Juventus. And then they decided to wait. Wait in the market till June to sign Gabriel Jesus who was the second target.

"So, they're not going to waste money on players that they don't trust. This is why Arsenal wanted Lisandro, who joined Man Utd, because Lisandro could play in many different positions.

(Image credit: Getty)

"So Arteta is looking for this kind of player."

Arsenal have currently spent £87m this summer, according to Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Arsenal stories

Gabriel Jesus has tied up a move to Arsenal at long last – but one former Manchester City star has slammed his former side, calling the transfer "a mistake".

After completing the signings of Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira and United States goalkeeper Matt Turner, the Gunners don't seem content to stop spending. Tammy Abraham has been linked, with Jose Mourinho keen to keep his Roma talisman, while Lens star Cheick Doucoure has been linked and Leeds winger Raphinha rumoured.

There could still be outgoings, too. Hector Bellerin is set to depart the club he made his name for, while Kieran Tierney is a surprise Manchester City target.