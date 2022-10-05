Arsenal report: TWO new Brazilians on January wishlist

Arsenal are ready to expand their Brazilian influence even further with two new South American signings.

The Gunners have become Samba-infused over recent seasons, especially since the introduction of former Invincible Edu Gaspar as a technical director. Gabriel Martinelli, who Edu is very close to, was one of the first signings that Edu recommended after joining in 2019 – before Chelsea stalwart David Luiz was a late window replacement for outgoing captain Laurent Koscielny that same summer.

Another ex-Blues star Willian joined under Mikel Arteta weeks before defender Gabriel, while this summer, Gabriel Jesus followed youngster Marquinhos through the London Colney door.

Two of Arsenal's Brazilian core, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, celebrate Jesus's North London Derby goal with Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal's recruitment policy of selecting Selecao stars might not yet be over, either, with well-known transfer insider Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) declaring that the Gunners want another two Brazilians.

“Danilo is one of the players that Arsenal have tracked during the summer but it was never close to being completed, Palmeiras wanted more than €35m for him,” Romano told CaughtOffside (opens in new tab).

“Douglas Luiz remains on the list but nothing has been decided yet for January.”

Both players are midfielders with good physicality, who can defend and hold onto possession equally well. Just 21, Danilo is a left-footed No.8 playing in his native Serie A with Palmeiras, while Luiz – who the Gunners attempted to snare on Deadline Day – is more often used as a No.6 by Aston Villa and could challenge Thomas Partey for a starting spot.

Three separate bids were made for Douglas Luiz on Deadline Day after the midfielder scored from a corner at the Emirates Stadium in a fixture between the two sides (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

So far this season, Arsenal have own all but one match, with Granit Xhaka being voted the club's Player of the Month by fans for his performances on the lefthand side of the 4-3-3 midfield.

Danilo (opens in new tab) is valued at around £22.5 million by Transfermarkt, while Douglas Luiz (opens in new tab) is thought to be £31.5m.

