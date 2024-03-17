Arsenal report: Victor Osimhen transfer ON, with Gunners now ahead of Chelsea in the race

Arsenal look to have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign one of Europe's most in-demand strikers, Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has been linked with a number of Europe's elite clubs since leading Napoli to the Serie A title last season, their first in over 30 years.

The Nigerian international scored 31 goals in 39 appearances in 2022/23 and signed a new contract ahead of the January transfer window, which ties him to Napoli until 2026.

That new deal includes a €130 million (£111m) release clause and that fee might not be too prohibitive for Europe's top teams.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are currently leading the race for Osimhen, although Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the 25-year-old.

PSG lost Lionel Messi and Neymar last summer and with Kylian Mbappe also set to depart at the end of this season, the Parisians are eager to make a marquee signing.

Arsenal are understood to be in contact with Osimhen's team and the Gunners are reportedly prepared to pay the Nigerian's wage demands, thought to be at least £200,000 per week.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Chelsea's recent struggles and the club's chaotic transfer policy could put players off their project and the Blues are also keen to keep new signings within their wage structure after a huge outlay over the past two years.

Osimhen has scored 13 goals in 24 appearances this season, but Napoli are in seventh place in a disappointing defence of their Scudetto and were knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona last week.

