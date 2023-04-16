Arsenal: 'Serious questions will be asked', Jamie Carragher claims as Mikel Arteta's side throw a 2-0 lead away for a second successive week
Arsenal were 2-0 up and cruising at West Ham United: now Jamie Carragher says that Mikel Arteta will be seriously questioning his side's title credentials
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be "questioning" his team following another two-goal lead being squandered away from home.
That's according to Sky Sports co-commentator Jamie Carragher, who has noted that the Gunners throwing away two comfortable positions two weeks in a row may come back to haunt them later on in the season as they go head-to-head with Manchester City.
"Serious questions will be asked," Carragher said as Arsenal found themselves level with West Ham United early in the second half.
SAKA MISSES THE PENALTY! ❌ pic.twitter.com/BPhUevH4NTApril 16, 2023
Arsenal raced into a two-goal lead within 10 minutes at the London Stadium after West Ham had started the more aggressive side of the two. Gabriel Jesus was mere yards out to tap in a first after a well-worked move, before Martin Odegaard volleyed the Gunners into a 2-0 lead. Arsenal looked dominant in the early stages of the match but allowed the Hammers back into the game after a pivotal moment when Thomas Partey was beaten to the ball by Declan Rice.
Rice motored into the penalty area as West Ham caught the north Londoners open at the back, as Gabriel gave away a penalty. Said Benrahma converted and just as last week against Liverpool, the Gunners handed the momentum back to the opposition by getting the home crowd worked up.
West Ham started the second half strongly too – but only got their equaliser after Bukayo Saka missed a penalty. The England international blasted the ball to the right of Lukasz Fabianki’s post – and less than five minutes later, Jarred Bowen made it 2-2 with a stunning hit to beat the offside trap.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
