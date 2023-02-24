Arsenal set to sign Declan Rice, with West Ham hinting at having his successor lined up: report

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit for Declan Rice, with West Ham United already lining up the next midfield starlet to emerge from their academy.

The Irons signed Rice when he was released by Chelsea as a youngster. The midfielder has since become a full England international – controversially defecting from the Republic of Ireland – and established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

But with Rice having reportedly turned down three separate offers (opens in new tab) to remain at the London Stadium – and his contract expiring in 2024 – an exit appears to be on the cards.

Declan Rice is widely considered one of the best midfielders in the Premier League (Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

This has been hinted at now by West Ham U18s manager Kevin Keen, who has hinted that he has 'the next Declan Rice' within his squad, as the Hammers prepare for a life without their captain.

“You’re always hopeful, especially at a club like West Ham, of doing well in competitions like [the FA Youth Cup]. The last few years we haven’t hit those heights, so it’s been a challenge for us,” Keen said.

“We’ve got a couple of really good young players and fans might be seeing the next Declan Rice or Mark Noble, and will be able to say ‘five years ago I saw that kid play in the FA Youth Cup away at Ipswich Town’. As long as our players give it a real go, play with pride and play the West Ham way, we’ll be okay.”

Keen didn't name a player in mind that he feels could replicate Rice's impact – and he could be speaking about players becoming the new Rice or Noble in terms of their pathway through the Hammers' development squads – but with a number of young midfielders such as Daniel Chesters, Keenan Forson and Freddie Potts in the youth team, any one could be tipped for big success.

Flynn Downes is another young midfielder that West Ham have given opportunities to (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

As well as the youth squad members, Flynn Downes has emerged in recent months as a young midfielder that West Ham are prepared to invest time and effort into. Downes joined from Swansea City in 2021.

Arsenal are thought to be in pole position (opens in new tab) for Declan Rice, ahead of rivals.

