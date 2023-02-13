Arsenal to invest heavily this summer to compete with big-money rivals: report

Arsenal are set to invest handsomely in their playing squad this summer to keep up with rivals, despite leading the table for much of the season.

With the Gunners top of the league at the midway point of the season with a whopping 50 points – on course for a centurion season – and enjoying a stronger campaign than the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, there may have been a sense that Arsenal only needed minor tweaks to their squad in comparison to teams around them.

The table-toppers have had the fewest changes in the Premier League this season but still sit three points ahead of Manchester City with a game in hand. Despite their young and settled team, however, one report states that Arsenal could yet be busy in the summer transfer window – and invest well.

Arsenal are top of the league – but not resting on their laurels (Image credit: Getty Images)

Football.london (opens in new tab) reports that "further midfield reinforcements as well as extra quality in attack may be targeted with the Gunners having to stay fresh in order to compete at the top level of Europe."

The outlet says that a move for Declan Rice could cost around £120 million – but that the spending might not be limited beyond that.

James Maddison is on the list of potential targets, too, as is Jude Bellingham. While the Gunners previously had Granit Xhaka firing on all cylinders and Fabio Vieira impressing in limited minutes, neither have been quite as impressive in Arsenal's recent slump – and though unlikely, a move for two big-name midfielders could be on the cards.

The Athletic (opens in new tab) has reported that both Real Madrid and Liverpool have put in more groundwork than Arsenal to sign Bellingham though the Reds failing to get Champions League football could give the Gunners to swoop for the Borussia Dortmund star in theory – given that they "admire him" (opens in new tab). More likely, however, is Mikel Arteta revisiting a player on his winter window shortlist.

Jude Bellingham is not high up on Arsenal's priority list – but not off the table (Image credit: Getty)

Moises Caicedo was a target towards the end of the season, with the player openly asking for a move from Brighton & Hove Albion. Able to operate as a No.6 and a No.8, it has been reported (opens in new tab) that the Ecuadorian could be signed alongside Rice – and not instead of.

Should Arsenal complete both transfers, they could spend between £160m and £200m on the top players – and that's before a back-up for Bukayo Saka and a potential right-back, with Ivan Fresneda targeted in January (opens in new tab).

More Arsenal stories

Despite Mikel Arteta's pride in his players, the Arsenal manager's defeat at Goodison Park has extended a curse.

Interest in Declan Rice is ramping up – and the Gunners may have to break their transfer record for him – while Folarin Balogun's form on loan is posing interesting questions for Arteta.

Meanwhile, Glen Johnson has stated that Arsenal's success is temporary.