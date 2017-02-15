Arsenal set unwanted Champions League record
An embarrassing defeat in Munich saw Arsenal set an unwanted record as they were humbled by Bayern in the Champions League.
Arsenal set an unwanted record during their embarrassing 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
The Premier League outfit became the first English club to concede 200 goals in Europe's premier club competition.
A Thiago Alcantara brace and goals from Arjen Robben, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller saw Bayern to their huge win in the last-16 first leg at the Allianz Arena.
It leaves Arsene Wenger's men on the verge of exiting in the round of 16 for the seventh straight season.
200 - Arsenal are the first English team with 200 conceded Champions League goals. Explorers.February 15, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.