Arsenal star said to be 'fighting for his future' - even after 51 appearances last season: report

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta knows that competition for places is a key attribute of any title-chasing team.

The Gunners spent the transfer window looking to add quality options to a team that has finished runners-up to Manchester City in each of the past two seasons, spending more than £100million in an effort to find the missing pieces of a title-winning jigsaw.

Arteta will also be aware that he will have to show his ruthless side when it comes to team selection and integrating his new signings into his line-up.

Ben White fighting for his Arsenal future, according to one report

One player who finds his place in the Gunners starting under threat following the summer transfer window is defender Ben White.

The signing of Italy international Riccardo Calafiori has added another elite option to what was already the Premier League's best defence and the former Bologna man's impressive early performances have seen him stake his claim for a place in Arteta's best back-four.

According to the Mirror, it is White whose place is most under threat for the Italian, as they claim there is 'a battle looming' between the pair for the final spot in the Gunners back line.

William Saliba and Gabriel's superb partnership at centre-back means they are among the first names on Arteta's teamsheet, while Jurrien Timber has recovered from last season's injury hell to cement his place in the line-up.

The versatile Dutchman's place in the team also seems secure, leaving White and Calafiori battling it out for the remaining full-back slot.

White, who was a £50million signing from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021, has been one of the Premier League's best right-backs over the past two seasons, but the left-footed Calafiori could slot in at left-back, with Timber moving to the right-hand side.

White has been nursing a knock of late, but the former Leeds United loan star will be well aware of Arteta's ruthless streak which last season saw him replace Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya, a decision which has been vindicated.

In FourFourTwo's view, Arsenal have an embarrassment of riches at the back, but that is exactly what a club needs if they are to challenge on multiple fronts. While neither Calafiori nor White will be content to be squad members, but both of the versatile pair will get plenty of opportunities to play during what will be a long season.