Arsenal star said to be 'fighting for his future' - even after 51 appearances last season: report

By
published

Competition for places in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side is intense

Arsenal&#039;s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta watches from the touchline before the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 22, 2024.
Mikel Arteta watches from the touchline (Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta knows that competition for places is a key attribute of any title-chasing team.

The Gunners spent the transfer window looking to add quality options to a team that has finished runners-up to Manchester City in each of the past two seasons, spending more than £100million in an effort to find the missing pieces of a title-winning jigsaw.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.