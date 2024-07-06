From career-ending fears to Italy's golden boy the remarkable rise of Riccardo Calafiori

Arsenal are interested in signing the Bologna centre-back after an incredible breakthrough year for a player who has been through a lot in his young career

Riccardo Calafiori of Italy during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Croatia and Italy at Football Stadium Leipzig on June 24, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany.
Riccardo Calafiori playing for Italy at Euro 2024 (Image credit: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

When Riccardo Calafiori joined Bologna this time last year, it was to little fanfare. Once regarded as one of Italy’s most promising talents, the Roman returned to his native country from Basel still waiting to make his breakthrough.

But in the space of the following 12 months, he went from being left out of Italy’s Under-21 squad to being an Azzurri regular at Euro 2024 - after playing a crucial role in Bologna's remarkable Champions League qualification. Calafiori's name first appeared on the radar of European football afficionados back in October 2018, when Roma striker Edin Dzeko dedicated a Champions League hat-trick against Viktoria Plzen to him by holding up the Giallorossi prospect’s shirt to the cameras.

Alasdair Mackenzie

Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio. 