£85m Arsenal target spotted at club ahead of move next summer: report

By
published

Arsenal have already begun their plans for business to follow in the next couple of transfer windows - with one unsettled star turning up at the club

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal on the side line during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton &amp; Hove Albion FC at Emirates Stadium on August 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)
Mikel Arteta on the sideline during the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have been extensively linked with one player – who has now been spotted at the club.

The Gunners had a relatively quiet transfer window, confirming David Raya on a permanent deal following his successful loan last season, before striking a deal for Riccardo Calafiori. Mikel Merino followed, after a long transfer saga, and then Raheem Sterling joined on loan on deadline day.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 