Arsenal register interest in shock move for Euro 2020 star: report

Arsenal and Aston Villa have both reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Euro 2020 superstar.

30-year-old wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola has spent the last six years with Roma but is said to have turned down the club's latest contract extension offer.

That's according to reports from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claim the club's sporting director Tiago Pinto is already working on a solution for Spinazzola, as he bids to seek pastures new this summer.

Leonardo Spinazzola could be Premier League bound (Image credit: PA Images)

Arsenal and Aston Villa have emerged as the early frontrunners for the Italian international, who won the European Championships back in 2020, as Roberto Mancini's side beat England at Wembley.

Spinazzola's agent, Davide Lippi, has already confirmed that the player is set to leave the club in the summer, as he looks for a resolution. He said: "There is no chance for renewal. Let's see how the January market develops otherwise [his contract] will expire."

The Gunners currently have former Manchester City man Oleksandr Zinchenko as their go-to option at left-back, with summer signing Jurrien Timber likely to return around March, following an ACL injury he suffered on the opening day of the season.

Aston Villa could rival Arsenal for Spinazzola (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Villa, Unai Emery currently has both Alex Moreno and Lucas Digne as left-sided options. The Birmingham-based outfit are currently battling for a top-four place having enjoyed an impressive start to the season.

However, there has also been talk that the former Juventus man could return to his former side in Turin, despite being sent out on loan some 7 times during his seven-year association with the club.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal may have to aim for alternative striker targets after being dealt a double blow in their pursuit of two big names.

But the Gunners could be about to sign a highly-rated European wonderkid.

And a Manchester City star has been linked with a move to north London.