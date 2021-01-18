Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eye surprise swoop for Newcastle goalkeeper

Arsenal are considering a surprise swoop for Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, according to reports.

The Gunners sold Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa last summer after Mikel Arteta concluded he wanted Bernd Leno as his No.1.

Arsenal then completed a deal for Runar Alex Runarsson, who joined the club from Dijon to become Leno’s deputy.

However, the Iceland international has not been overly impressive in his occasional outings in the Europa League and League Cup this season.

Matt Macey also moved on earlier this month, joining Hibernian after eight years at the Emirates Stadium.

As such, Arsenal are considering bringing in another goalkeeper to act as back-up to Leno.

And according to football.london , Woodman is among the shot-stoppers they are keeping tabs on.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Swansea until the end of the season, and Arsenal will find it difficult to sign him this month.

However, the Gunners could make a move for the Newcastle goalkeeper in the summer.

Woodman’s dad is the Head of Under-23s Goalkeeping at Arsenal, while he would also fill a homegrown player spot in Arteta’s squad.

"We are assessing what is going to happen with the three positions," the Arsenal manager said about the goalkeeping roster last week.

"The discussions we had in the summer with [technical director] Edu and the club were a little bit different to what actually happened because of the transfer window and the situation that developed with Emi at the end of the day.

"We didn't have much time to do what we really wanted to do and we decided to assess the situation now in this window, which is what we are trying to do, and we will make a decision about how we want to move forward in those three positions in the goalkeeping area."

Arsenal host Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday night.

