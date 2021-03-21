Arsenal transfer news: Gunners offered chance to sign Lucas Vazquez from Real Madrid

Arsenal and Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Lucas Vazquez from Real Madrid this summer.

The Spain international has been at the Santiago Bernabeu for 14 years but looks set to seek pastures new this summer.

Vazquez is out of contract in June and has turned down Madrid’s offer of a new deal with just three months to go until he becomes a free agent.

The Spanish giants asked the 29-year-old to take a 10 per cent pay cut, which is said to be the key reason for Vazquez’s rejection.

And the winger, who can also play at right-back, could be on his way to the Premier League ahead of next season.

According to the Daily Mirror , Arsenal and Tottenham have both been sounded out by the player’s representatives.

Vazquez has spent his entire career to date with Madrid, save for a loan spell at Espanyol in 2014/15.

He is now keen on a new experience and has reportedly told his agent to find him an employer in England.

Arsenal and Tottenham are seen as possible destinations for Vazquez, who could be replaced by Levante’s Jorge de Frutos at Madrid.

The forward worked with Jose Mourinho in the Spanish capital and would relish the chance to be reunited with the Portuguese at Spurs.

Arsenal have also been contacted, with Vazquez especially keen on living in London.

The 29-year-old is seeking a four-year contract, but neither Tottenham nor Arsenal are likely to offer him such a deal.

Vazquez may therefore need to compromise, but he may be willing to do so after concluding his future lies away from Madrid.

With his contract up in June, the player has been free to sign a pre-contract agreement with non-La Liga clubs since the turn of the year.

Madrid could yet table another contract offer, but as things stand Vazquez looks set to depart at the end of the campaign.

