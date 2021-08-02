Arsenal transfer news: Gunners join Everton in race for Matthew Hoppe

Arsenal are set to rival Everton for the signature of Schalke striker Matthew Hoppe, according to reports.

The 20-year-old was a rare bright spot for the German side during a dismal season in the Bundesliga last time out.

Hoppe scored six goals in 22 league appearances in his debut campaign in the division, but was unable to prevent Schalke suffering relegation.

The American only signed his first professional deal at the Veltins Arena in February, but he could be on the move a few months later.

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal are among the clubs keeping tabs on the California-born youngster.

The Gunners have been impressed with Hoppe's performances at the Gold Cup, which is CONCACAF's equivalent of the European Championship.

Hoppe impressed as a left-sided forward when the United States beat Mexico 1-0 in the final.

And he could be set for a move to the Premier League before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Everton are also admirers of the 20-year-old, who is said to be valued at just £4m by his current employers.

The Toffees and Arsenal have made enquiries about Hoppe's availability, with both clubs hoping to take advantage of Schalke's relegation to the second tier of the German pyramid.

It would be interesting to know what Arsenal's plans for Hoppe would be were he to move to north London.

It is hard to see a player of his relative inexperience - the forward only broke into the Schalke team in January - becoming a key part of the first-team squad at this stage.

Hoppe would likely be on the fringes of Mikel Arteta's group, or he could be loaned out for a season or two.

Arsenal might even consider offering him back to Schalke for another year, as regular time in a competitive environment would only aid his development.

The Gunners have completed the signings of Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares so far this summer.

