Arsenal transfer news: Gunners want to sign Martin Odegaard on permanent basis

Arsenal are keen to keep Martin Odegaard at the club beyond this season, according to reports.

The Norway international has excelled since moving to the Emirates Stadium on loan in January.

The Real Madrid man is currently contracted with the Gunners until the end of the campaign, but Mikel Arteta wants to keep him around for at least another year.

According to the Daily Mail , Arsenal’s preference is for a permanent deal that would see Odegaard sign a long-term contract with the club this summer.

However, they are also open to the idea of loaning him for the 2021/22 campaign, which could be Madrid’s favoured option.

Arsenal will open discussions at the end of the season, as much could depend on whether they are able to offer European football.

Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham in the north London derby leaves Arteta’s side 10 points adrift of the top four.

A win against West Ham this weekend would allow them to close the gap, while the Europa League provides another potential route into the Champions League.

Even if Arsenal fail to qualify for the continent’s premier competition, they will fancy their chances of booking a spot in next season’s edition of the Europa League.

Odegaard is unlikely to return to the Emirates without European football, so the next few months will be crucial to Arsenal’s attempts to retain him.

Madrid may be open to offers for the 22-year-old, who has struggled to convince Zinedine Zidane that he is ready for the first team.

The La Liga giants are admirers of both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, but they will need to raise funds through player sales if they are to make a move for either of football’s emerging superstars.

Arsenal will hope to take advantage of that situation, although they could face competition for Odegaard’s signature if Madrid make it known that they are open to a sale.

