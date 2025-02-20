Arsenal have found brilliant solution to their problem in signing Alexander Isak: report

Arsenal will have to stump up a record fee in order to prise Alexander Isak away from Newcastle United - but appear to have found a solution of sorts

Arsenal appear to have found an answer to their Alexander Isak problem, with the Newcastle United seemingly unattainable this summer.

The Swedish centre-forward – ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now – has been a thorn in the Gunners' side this season, scoring twice against them in three games this season, with the Magpies winning all three fixtures and keeping three clean sheets.

Still, links that Arsenal could sign the star persist, with manager Mikel Arteta keen to add a world-class striker to his side this summer.

Arsenal have had difficulties in their move for Alexander Isak

Arsenal have been given indications that a deal for Isak may well be possible, though Arteta knows he will surely have to smash his current transfer record to sign the star. The noise from Newcastle United is very different, however: former Newcastle record signing Alan Shearer has claimed that £150m-rated Isak, who currently holds the tag, is out of Arsenal's price range.

Further to interest in the likes of Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon from Premier League giants, the Mail have reported that the Toon will not sanction sales for any of their top talents – regardless of their Champions League qualification fate and how close they come to breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). This pretty much kills any move for Isak stone dead.

The Athletic have noted that Benjamin Sesko is a major target for Arteta to strengthen in attack, though Arsenal may have to sign another striker, too. Gabriel Jesus could be out for the entirety of 2025 with anterior cruciate ligament damage, while Leandro Trossard has apparently rejected a new contract and could leave as a result.

Sesko – a target man in the mould of Kai Havertz – could merely be the replacement for the Belgian and as a backup, with Havertz eyed as no.8 by Arteta, too. Isak, meanwhile, would then be the first-choice centre-forward – but could rotate with Gabriel Martinelli on the left, with Havertz and Sesko moving up front.

While signing the Newcastle forward may be beyond Arsenal now, however, Foot Mercato have reported that the club have interest in Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Frenchman is of a similar profile to Isak and struck up a fantastic partnership with Omar Marmoush at Die Adler before the Egyptian's move to Manchester City in the winter transfer window. German outlet BILD have reported that Ekitike may be Eintracht's next sale, with the Bundesliga outfit's most valuable asset.

The move makes a lot of sense for Arsenal. Ekitike could cost as much as a third of what Isak would, and a move would be proof that Arteta has learned a key lesson in the market to sign a superstar before they're priced out of reach. Arsenal were in for Isak in January 2022, back during his Real Sociedad days – but never secured a move and lost out on the star to Newcastle the following summer.

FourFourTwo understands, however, that while Ekitike is on the list of players that Arsenal could look to approach this summer, they have far more interest in the likes of Sesko and Isak, with serious alternatives yet to be firmed up ahead of a busy summer.

While Arsenal will surely have to spend a lot of money this summer improving their injury-ravaged squad, the club recently posted improved financial results for the year ending May 31 2024.

Ekitike is worth €40m, as per Transfermarkt. Arsenal host West Ham United this weekend, as Premier League action returns.

