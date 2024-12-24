Players who suffered ACL injuries

Manchester City's Rodri is comforted by Arsenal players after suffering a serious injury in a Premier League game in September 2024.

It is perhaps the injury that footballers dread the most. Anterior cruciate ligament tears can leave a player needing surgery and usually mean a long period on the sidelines.

A key piece of tissue which keeps the patella (knee bone) connected to the femur (thigh bone) and the tibia (shinbone), the anterior cruciate ligament can tear or snap if a player puts pressure on the knee joint or makes a sudden movement.

Particularly common in women's football, the injury has also been on the rise in the men's game in recent years. A player sustaining an ACL tear or rupture can be out for up to a year and in some cases, it can be enough to end a career.

Here, a look at some high-profile players in the men's game who have sustained anterior cruciate ligament injuries...

Radamel Falcao (Monaco)

Radamel Falcao receives treatment after suffering a serious knee injury in action for Monaco against Chasselay in January 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After scoring 70 goals in 91 games for Atlético Madrid in an electric two-season spell in Spain, Radamel Falcao was one of the world's most sought-after players.

So it was somewhat surprising when the Colombian signed for Monaco in the summer of 2013. In a Coupe de France clash against Chasselay the following January, Falcao tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He missed the rest of the season and also the 2014 World Cup. And upon his return, he was never quite the same player again.

Éder Militão (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao in agony after suffering a serious injury in a game against Osasuna in November 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid defender Éder Militão sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee in a LaLiga game against Athletic Club and missed virtually the entire season, although he was a late substitute as Los Blancos beat Borussia Dortmund to win the 2024 Champions League final in June.

Back in the team in the 2024/25 campaign, the Brazilian defender tore his ACL again, this time in his right leg in a LaLiga game against Osasuna in November 2024.

Ivan Perišić (Tottenham)

Ivan Perisic in action for Tottenham against Burnley in September 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ivan Perišić suffered a complex anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee during non-contact training at Tottenham in September 2023.

The Croatian midfielder underwent surgery, but never played for Spurs again and moved back to his homeland with Hajduk Split in January 2024.

Robert Pirès (Arsenal)

Robert Pires celebrates a goal for Arsenal against Aston Villa in March 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robert Pirès' 2001/02 season was ended prematurely as the French winger suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in an FA Cup tie against Newcastle in March 2002.

Pirès went on to miss the FA Cup final and also the 2002 World Cup, but he was named as the Football Writers' Player of the Year for his role in Arsenal's league and cup double.

Ruud van Nistelrooy (PSV)

Ruud van Nistelrooy holds a Manchester United shirt at Old Trafford after signing for the Red Devils in April 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With an £18.5 million move to Manchester United all agreed and a transfer just days away, disaster struck for Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Dutchman ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament at PSV and was out of action for a year, but Alex Ferguson returned the following summer to complete a £19m deal for the striker.

Gavi (Spain)

Gavi is helped off the field after suffering a serious injury playing for Spain against Georgia in November 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing for Spain against Georgia in November 2023, Gavi sustained a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and an associated injury to the lateral meniscus.

The Barcelona midfielder missed the rest of the 2023/24 season and was also absent from the Euro 2024 squad as Spain claimed the title in Germany. He returned to action in September 2024.

Roberto Baggio (Vicenza)

A young Roberto Baggio in action for Vicenza in 1984/85. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Towards the end of his final season with first club Vicenza, Roberto Baggio ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and the meniscus of his right knee while playing against Rimini.

Despite the injury, Baggio signed for Fiorentina in the summer of 1985 and after missing virtually the entire campaign at his new club, the young forward went on to become perhaps the most talented player in Italian football history.

Roy Keane (Manchester United)

Roy Keane leads out Manchester United for the Charity Shield game against Chelsea in August 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United captain Roy Keane missed most of the 1997/98 season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in a game against Leeds United.

Without their skipper, United went on to lose the Premier League title to Arsenal, but he was back to play a huge part in a series of successes in the years ahead – including the treble in 1998/99. Keane had been trying to tackle Leeds midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland and the Norwegian's accusation that the Irishman was feigning an injury sparked a long-running feud between the two.

Francesco Totti (Roma)

Roma's Francesco Totti goes off injured in a game against Livorno in April 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a game against Livorno in April 2008, Roma captain Francesco Totti tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Totti ended up missing the Coppa Italia final, but took part in the celebrations after Roma's victory against Inter. The forward underwent surgery and was sidelined for four months in total.

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Manchester United & AC Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds the Europa League trophy after Manchester United's win over Ajax in the 2017 final in Stockholm. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zlatan Ibrahimović suffered serious ligament damage in his knee in a Europa League quarter-final clash against Anderlecht in April 2017 and went on to miss the final, watching from the sidelines as the Red Devils beat Ajax 2-0 in Stockholm.

Five years later, the Swedish striker claimed he had played half a season "without an ACL" in his left knee, managing the pain with injections and minimal training as he helped AC Milan to the Serie A title.

Xavi (Barcelona)

Xavi in action for Barcelona against Real Sociedad in October 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Xavi was sidelined for half a season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament tear in training at Barcelona in December 2005.

The midfielder was expected to miss the remainder of the campaign, but was back in April and on the bench for the Champions League final win over Arsenal. He also featured in the 2006 World Cup for Spain.

Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus)

Juventus forward Alessandro Del Piero gestures during his side's Champions League final defeat to Juventus in May 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alessandro Del Piero was one of the world's finest forwards in 1998 and the Italy icon hit 32 goals in 47 matches as the Bianconeri won Serie A and reached the Champions League final in 1997/98.

Del Piero was laid low by an anterior cruciate ligament injury picked up late in a game against Udinese in October 1998 and missed the remainder of the season. Less explosive upon his return, he went on to be hugely successful in a slightly deeper role and became Juve's all-time top scorer in a long career in Turin.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk receives treatment after colliding with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and suffering a serious injury at Goodison Park in October 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk was key for Liverpool in the Reds' Champions League and Premier League titles in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

But the Dutch defender was sidelined for most of the 2020/21 season after colliding with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in a derby at Goodison Park and missed nine months of action.

Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers)

Alan Shearer celebrates Blackburn Rovers' Premier League title win in May 1995. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Shearer signed for Blackburn Rovers from Southampton in the summer of 1992 and was quickly among the goals for his new club.

The former England striker ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a game against Leeds United in December and missed the rest of the season. But he went on to be a huge hit for Blackburn, helping the club win the Premier League title in 1994/95 and later going on to become the competition's leading scorer in a long spell at hometown team Newcastle United.

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal grimaces in pain after suffering a serious injury in a LaLiga game against Villarreal in October 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A LaLiga and Champions League winner with Real Madrid in 2023/24, Dani Carvajal helped Spain to the Euro 2024 title later in the summer.

Barely getting a break, Carvajal spoke publicly about how footballers were playing too many games. The right-back was subsequently sidelined by an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a match against Villarreal in October 2024. Although set for a long spell out of action, Madrid backed their player by giving him a new long-term contract.

Neymar (Brazil)

Neymar reacts after suffering a serious injury playing for Brazil against Uruguay in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just a few weeks after overtaking Pelé to become Brazil's all-time top scorer, Neymar was struck down by an anterior cruciate ligament injury playing for his country in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward had only played a few games for new club Al-Hilal and was de-registered by the Saudi Pro League side during his recovery. He returned to action in October 2024 after just over a year on the sidelines.

Rodri (Manchester City)

Rodri is helped off the pitch by members of Manchester City's medical staff after suffering a serious injury against Arsenal in the Premier League in September 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After playing 50 matches for Manchester City in 2023/24 and helping Spain win Euro 2024 in the summer, Rodri was laid low by a serious injury in September 2024.

The midfielder suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear following a collision with Arsenal's Thomas Partey in a 2-2 draw with the Gunners and was on crutches as he received the Ballon d'Or in late October.