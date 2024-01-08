Arsenal in 'intensive' talks to sign surprise big-money Premier League star: report

Arsenal are intensifying talks to bring a surprise new signing to the Emirates Stadium from elsewhere in the Premier League.

The Gunners are currently in a slump, having one once of their last seven matches in all competitions and falling away in the title race. Sunday brought a premature end to their FA Cup hopes, as Liverpool beat them 2-1 away at the Emirates Stadium, potentially leaving them trophyless for a fourth consecutive season.

But despite FFP concerns, Arsenal want to add to their squad this month – and one new star could be a leftfield choice to improve their fortunes.

Arsenal crashed out of the FA Cup at the weekend (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has tweeted to confirm that Amadou Onana is in talks to move to the Emirates Stadium this month.

The Everton midfielder has been in sparkling form this term but given that Arsenal's woes are in front of goal, the choice to sign another midfielder may confuse some fans. Kai Havertz has played alongside Martin Odegaard in the middle ahead of Declan Rice this season, since Granit Xhaka left the club over the summer.

Xhaka's absence has been felt, however, and the move for a natural No.8 makes sense, given that Thomas Partey has been injured for much of the season so far.

Everton's Amadou Onana is a target for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton have FFP troubles of their own and will likely demand a huge sum for their midfield gem – though may be open to a sale in order to strengthen their squad elsewhere.

Onana is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt.

