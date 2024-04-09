Arsenal in pole position to sign Premier League midfielder ahead of Manchester United: report

Joao Gomes' outstanding performances for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season have ignited interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

Since the midfielder’s arrival at Molineux from Flamengo in January 2023, he has consistently stood out as one of the Midlands club’s most important players. Now a report from Calciomercato has stated that the Red Devils are keen on acquiring his services in the upcoming transfer window.

The story matches what’s been detailed in the latest edition of O Dia , who say that Arsenal are another potential suitor.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his midfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s thought that the Gunners may put forward an offer for the Brazilian international when the transfer window opens in the summer. There is nothing to mention regarding the potential transfer fee, which remains undisclosed, but it is believed that the North London club are earnestly trying to secure the signature of Gomes.

Talks between Mikel Arteta's side and Gary O'Neil's club are expected to progress further in the build up to the summer window.

This season for Wolves, Gomes has featured prominently, with 31 appearances and contributing with two goals and an assist. His contract with the club ends in 2028 so it would take a relatively large fee to bring the club to the negotiating table.

Pedro Neto is liked by some of the Premier League's elite clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomes was linked to a move to Man Utd last month but the story didn’t develop. For me, Wolves will likely have to let go of one or two of their star names, such as Pedro Neto or Rayan Ait-Nouri, in the window, but that should give them ample room to negotiate a high fee for some of their other talents.

Gomes will be a brilliant signing but he could arguably do with another season or so at Wolves before making the move up.

