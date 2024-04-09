Arsenal in pole position to sign Premier League midfielder ahead of Manchester United: report

By Jacque Talbot
published

Arsenal have overtaken Manchester United in the race for one Premier League midfielder

Arsenal and Manchester United managers Mikel Arteta and Erik ten Hag respectively look on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on September 04, 2022 in Manchester, England.
(Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Joao Gomes' outstanding performances for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season have ignited interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

Since the midfielder’s arrival at Molineux from Flamengo in January 2023, he has consistently stood out as one of the Midlands club’s most important players. Now a report from Calciomercato has stated that the Red Devils are keen on acquiring his services in the upcoming transfer window.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1