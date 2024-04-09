Arsenal in pole position to sign Premier League midfielder ahead of Manchester United: report
Arsenal have overtaken Manchester United in the race for one Premier League midfielder
Joao Gomes' outstanding performances for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season have ignited interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.
Since the midfielder’s arrival at Molineux from Flamengo in January 2023, he has consistently stood out as one of the Midlands club’s most important players. Now a report from Calciomercato has stated that the Red Devils are keen on acquiring his services in the upcoming transfer window.
The story matches what’s been detailed in the latest edition of O Dia, who say that Arsenal are another potential suitor.
It’s thought that the Gunners may put forward an offer for the Brazilian international when the transfer window opens in the summer. There is nothing to mention regarding the potential transfer fee, which remains undisclosed, but it is believed that the North London club are earnestly trying to secure the signature of Gomes.
Talks between Mikel Arteta's side and Gary O'Neil's club are expected to progress further in the build up to the summer window.
This season for Wolves, Gomes has featured prominently, with 31 appearances and contributing with two goals and an assist. His contract with the club ends in 2028 so it would take a relatively large fee to bring the club to the negotiating table.
Gomes was linked to a move to Man Utd last month but the story didn’t develop. For me, Wolves will likely have to let go of one or two of their star names, such as Pedro Neto or Rayan Ait-Nouri, in the window, but that should give them ample room to negotiate a high fee for some of their other talents.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Gomes will be a brilliant signing but he could arguably do with another season or so at Wolves before making the move up.
More Arsenal stories
Former Arsenal star: 'Thierry Henry couldn't believe I left for Barcelona'
Why is Ben White not in the England squad?
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: Why are there no away fans at the Emirates Stadium?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1