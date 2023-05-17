Arsenal in shock swoop for Xavi Simons on incredible bargain deal: report

Arsenal are set to move for PSV sensation Xavi Simons in a surprise move to bolster their squad.

The Gunners are set to lose Granit Xhaka in the coming weeks, with Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) confirming (opens in new tab) that the Swiss midfielder is set to end his seven-year stint in English football when he joins Bayer Leverkusen this summer. The deal is thought to be worth around €15 million for the 30-year-old.

It leaves Arsenal with just Martin Odegaard and Fabio Vieira as senior figures able to play as No.8s in Mikel Arteta's 4-3-3, with Emile Smith Rowe more suited to a No.10 role – leaving the need for reinvestment in the position this summer.

Granit Xhaka is leaving Arsenal this summer (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Journalist Aad de Mos (opens in new tab) has claimed on Dutch outlet Ed.nl (opens in new tab) that Arteta will react by bringing in highly-rated PSV star Xavi Simons, who actually played home and away against the north Londoners in this season's Europa League group stage.

Simons also went to the World Cup with Netherlands, having impressed in the Eredivisie this term. Prior to his move back to his native country, the starlet was in the Barcelona and PSG academies.

It's believed that Simons could cost as little £20m, too, with the Gunners likely to shell out a lot more money for the likes of Moises Caicedo or Declan Rice.

What's more, a change of agent might favour the Gunners. Simons was formerly looked after by the late Mino Raiola but has switched agent to Darren Dein, son of former Arsenal vice-chairman David. Dein Jr has plenty of connections with the north Londoners – and was reportedly even best man at Thierry Henry's wedding.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has overseen a squad overhaul with plenty of low-cost signings joining (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have made a number of lower-cost signings in recent seasons with signings such as Martin Odegaard costing just £30m.

Simons is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are ready for a huge summer, with their wage structure set to loosen in the advent of reaching the Champions League once more. Declan Rice remains the priority target.

Five first-teamers are expected, with RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakin, Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy, former academy graduate Yunus Musah and two more Manchester City stars all rumoured. Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace, Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid and N'Golo Kante of Chelsea have all been linked.

Three more contracts for existing Gunners could also be tied up in the coming weeks.