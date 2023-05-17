Arsenal in shock swoop for Xavi Simons on incredible bargain deal: report
Arsenal are looking to bring in a Dutch superstar who has received rave reviews at PSV
Arsenal are set to move for PSV sensation Xavi Simons in a surprise move to bolster their squad.
The Gunners are set to lose Granit Xhaka in the coming weeks, with Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) confirming (opens in new tab) that the Swiss midfielder is set to end his seven-year stint in English football when he joins Bayer Leverkusen this summer. The deal is thought to be worth around €15 million for the 30-year-old.
It leaves Arsenal with just Martin Odegaard and Fabio Vieira as senior figures able to play as No.8s in Mikel Arteta's 4-3-3, with Emile Smith Rowe more suited to a No.10 role – leaving the need for reinvestment in the position this summer.
Journalist Aad de Mos (opens in new tab) has claimed on Dutch outlet Ed.nl (opens in new tab) that Arteta will react by bringing in highly-rated PSV star Xavi Simons, who actually played home and away against the north Londoners in this season's Europa League group stage.
Simons also went to the World Cup with Netherlands, having impressed in the Eredivisie this term. Prior to his move back to his native country, the starlet was in the Barcelona and PSG academies.
It's believed that Simons could cost as little £20m, too, with the Gunners likely to shell out a lot more money for the likes of Moises Caicedo or Declan Rice.
What's more, a change of agent might favour the Gunners. Simons was formerly looked after by the late Mino Raiola but has switched agent to Darren Dein, son of former Arsenal vice-chairman David. Dein Jr has plenty of connections with the north Londoners – and was reportedly even best man at Thierry Henry's wedding.
Arsenal have made a number of lower-cost signings in recent seasons with signings such as Martin Odegaard costing just £30m.
Simons is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal are ready for a huge summer, with their wage structure set to loosen in the advent of reaching the Champions League once more. Declan Rice remains the priority target.
Five first-teamers are expected, with RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakin, Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy, former academy graduate Yunus Musah and two more Manchester City stars all rumoured. Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace, Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid and N'Golo Kante of Chelsea have all been linked.
Three more contracts for existing Gunners could also be tied up in the coming weeks.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs