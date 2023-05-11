Which club will sign Declan Rice? Arsenal fearful of being priced out as Premier League giants join transfer race

The future of Declan Rice is the subject of much speculation right now, with the West Ham United captain expected to leave the London Stadium this summer for a hefty transfer fee.

The Hammers will allow Rice to leave if they receive an offer of £120 million from a Champions League club, according to Sky Sports (opens in new tab), or if £100 million is offered plus another player, too.

Manchester City and Chelsea have both reportedly showed an interest in acquiring Rice in the transfer window, but Arsenal were believed to be the frontrunners in the race for his signature.

Reports suggested Mikel Arteta would prioritise Rice as the club's main signing at the end of the campaign, believing the 24-year-old would slot seamlessly into his midfield. According to The Sun (opens in new tab), Arsenal had hoped to pay around £80million for Rice and offer the midfielder a five-year deal worth £300,000-a-week.

However, a bidding war could begin with Manchester United also interested in buying Rice, concerning Arsenal about being priced out of a move given the heavy interest from elsewhere in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), Erik ten Hag is especially keen to move for Rice after Manchester United lost 1-0 away at West Ham at the weekend.

The report suggests a source said: "Rice is fast emerging as United's number one summer target. He completely ran the game and United's coaching staff and scouts were all talking about him after the match.

"There's a growing belief that Rice is interested in leaving at the end of the season and United believe they simply have to ensure he heads north and not to Arsenal or Chelsea.

"The club regard him as a player they could potentially build a team around."

With England's elite all sniffing around their prized asset, West Ham are likely to impose further demands on a potential sale, despite being resigned to losing Rice in the summer.

Rice will have one year left on his contract this summer but West Ham have the option of extending it by another year. The club are expected to strengthen their positions in negotiations by highlighting their option of keeping Rice until 2025.

After losing out to Chelsea for the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk in January, Arsenal are unlikely to enter a bidding war for another player.