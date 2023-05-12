Arsenal plan sensational €70m swoop for former player: report

Arsenal are preparing a momentous bid to bring a former star back to the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners find themselves second-favourites for the Premier League title, four points behind Manchester City after leading for much of the race – and manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly identified the midfield as an area of weakness. Thomas Partey has been dropped for the last two matches and beyond the No.8 axis of Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard, there is a lack of depth.

The Arsenal midfield could yet face a reshape, too: The Sun (opens in new tab) has claimed that Xhaka could leave, journalist Chris Wheatley (opens in new tab) has linked Emile Smith Rowe with Aston Villa and football.london (opens in new tab) are reporting that Fabio Vieira could depart, at least on loan.

Among all the outgoings, the Gunners have reported interest in the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo – but now Spanish outlet Fichajes (opens in new tab) claims that the club are ready to move for Valencia star, Yunus Musah.

Musah was in the Gunners' Hale End academy before leaving for more game-time in Spain. Having impressed on the continent and established himself as a United States international since departing London, the report states that Arsenal could pay €70 million for the star.

While Musah is valued highly by Valencia – the midfielder has a release clause of around €100m (opens in new tab) – it is likely that the struggling La Liga outfit will be willing to listen to offers for a range of players, as they battle against relegation.

Los che are 17th, sitting just outside the drop zone on little more than goal difference at current.

Musah is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder but lacks the height that Arteta would ideally ask of a lone No.6. It is more likely that the star would be used as an option at No.8 in the Gunners' 4-3-3.

The American international is valued at €22m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

