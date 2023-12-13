Arsenal in talks with Brazilian superstar – who Fabrizio Romano confirmed is moving in 2024: report

Arsenal are looking to bring in another Brazilian signing, with an offer made to sign a South American wonderkid.

The Gunners have a Selecao contingent at London Colney, with sporting director Edu Gaspar overseeing the recruitment. One of the former Invincible's first acts after returning to the club in a backroom capacity was to sign Gabriel Martinelli, who has gone on to become one of Arsenal's biggest stars.

In recent seasons, Edu has been instrumental in signing fellow Gabriels, Magalhaes and Jesus – and now another one could be around the corner.

Arsenal have several Brazilians in their side these days (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Fichajes have reported that the Gunners want Santos star Marcos Leonardo and have already opened the bidding.

With the Brazilian side relegated, Arsenal have apparently put forward an offer of €20 million (£17.2m) plus add-ons. The north Londoners will be encouraged by recent reports that the 20-year-old is definitely set to move next year, too.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed, “Marcos Leonardo will leave Santos in 2024 for sure, there’s no doubt and it’s not even about the club’s recent relegation; they already decided that months ago.”

Marcos Leonardo is on Arsenal's radar (Image credit: Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images)

“There are many links, every week Leonardo is linked with five or six clubs but it’s still at the early stages with agents meeting clubs.”

Leonardo is worth €25 million, according to Transfermarkt.

