Transfer news: Manchester United's Donny van de Beek could be off to Arsenal, thanks to his family connection

Arsenal could be in for Manchester United's forgotten star Donny van de Beek, thanks to a family connection.

The Gunners were one of a few clubs linked with the Dutchman, who's struggled to make an impact in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first team, along with the likes of Everton and AC Milan. With Mikel Arteta losing both Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey in January to the Africa Cup of Nations, Arsenal could well revisit their interest in Van de Beek.

The former Ajax star, who signed for Manchester United in 2020, is dating Estelle Bergkamp, daughter of Arsenal legend Dennis. The non-flying Dutchman apparently advised his prospective son-in-law that a move to the Premier League would be good for his career, back when United signed him.

Arsenal apparently had interest in Van de Beek during his Ajax years, as he impressed during their run to the Champions League final in 2019. Capable as a no.8, a no.10 or deeper in midfield, he could help Mikel Arteta move to a 4-3-3 formation, as has been previously tipped.

The Gunners are on a nine-match unbeaten run this season, having seen off Leicester at the weekend - and with Granit Xhaka having been injured since the victory over Tottenham Hotspur last month, Arteta has used Martin Odegaard deeper in midfield, along with summer signing Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Van de Beek has struggled to establish himself even in a dysfunctional United side and hasn't started this season. The midfielder began the defeat against Young Boys in the Champions League before being substituted at half-time.

During the summer, Van de Beek claimed that he wanted to stay and fight for his place at United but that opinion may have changed in the weeks since. He has only played six Premier League minutes since.

Dennis Bergkamp managed Donny van de Beek as a youth player during his time coaching at Ajax.