Arsenal transfer news: Martin Odegaard's loan move won't end pursuit of Emi Buendia

Arsenal entered the transfer window knowing that their misfiring team needed to create more chances, and the imminent arrival of Martin Odegaard hasn’t ended their interest in Emi Buendia.

Odegaard is set to complete a loan move to the Emirates for the remainder of this season, but the deal won’t include an option to make his stay permanent.

Although Zinedine Zidane has only used Odegaard sparingly in recent months, the Real Madrid hierarchy are conscious that a new manager might see the 22-year-old midfielder playing a more central role in his plans.

This leaves Odegaard as something of a temporary solution to Arsenal’s creativity problem, so Norwich City’s Emi Buendia remains on their radar, according to football.london.

After playing a starring role in Norwich’s promotion to the Premier League in 2019, Buendia struggled to find his best form consistently at the top level during their subsequent relegation.

There were some moments of magic and ingenuity, but also criticism from manager Daniel Farke as he spent a prolonged spell on the substitutes' bench.

An exciting yet underpowered Norwich side were always likely to make an immediate return to the Championship, with Buendia once more proving himself to be one of the division’s best players.

The Argentine attacking midfielder, who turned 24 last month, can play out wide or through the middle and has seven goals and seven assists to his name for the Championship leaders.

Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Buendia’s ability and is keen to add him to the Arsenal ranks even with Odegaard set to join the club on loan from Real Madrid.

With the transfer deadline just a week away, it remains to be seen whether it will be possible to prise Buendia away from Carrow Road this month, or if a summer move is more realistic.