Arsenal to SELL misfiring striker amid woes in front of goal: report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is prepared to sell one of his forwards this month – despite the lack of firepower in his side.

The Gunners have registered 61 shots across their last three fixtures in all competitions, yielding just one goal in total. Yesterday, the Emirates Stadium witnessed a ferocious first-half display from Arsenal in which the likes of Kai Havertz and Reiss Nelson squandered chance after chance – before Liverpool knocked them out of the FA Cup third round.

There has been talk of Arteta bringing in a new forward this month to solve these woes in front of goal, though now, he may be tempted to cash in on one instead.

Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup – despite dominating and having the better opportunities in front of goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Daily Star claims that Arsenal have "named their price" for Eddie Nketiah, as the club look to upgrade on the Hale End academy product this month.

Crystal Palace are said to be interested in the 24-year-old, with his employers demanding £30 million in any deal. That could be put towards bringing in a player like Ivan Toney, while a sell-on clause could also be negotiated, according to the report.

Moving on Nketiah could be beneficial, too, as his academy-raised status marks his sale as "pure profit". This means that since Arsenal didn't pay a fee for him, they could balance the entire fee on the books against any signing made.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah could be sacrificed this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard as other options at centre-forward.

Nketiah is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.

