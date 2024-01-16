Arsenal ready to sign big star, following FFP 'masterclass' revelation: report

Arsenal have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit for a key transfer target, after financial details have emerged.

Despite spending over £200m in the summer transfer window, Arsenal managed to stay within the parameters of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSRs) - the domestic concept of FFP - which allows top-flight English clubs to make losses up to £105m over a three-year period.

Everton and Nottingham Forest, though, both breached the PSRs, meaning they could face points deductions in the coming months - something Arsenal will look to take advantage of, according to Football.London.

Everton face the risk of a second points deduction this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

The outlet is reporting that, with Everton needing to sell in order to balance the books, Arsenal could look to prise transfer target Amadou Onana away from Goodison Park in a cut-price deal. The Gunners' ability to comply with the PSRs has been described as a "masterclass".

Onana has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in the January transfer window, but his £50-60m price tag has made a potential move impossible for Mikel Arteta's side to complete.

With Everton needing to sell, however, that figure could dramatically fall as the transfer deadline approaches. Indeed, the Toffees let Anthony Gordon join Newcastle United last January for £40m, despite initially wanting offers north of £60m for the winger.

Onana could make the switch to Arsenal this January (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Onana is deemed the perfect player to slot into midfield alongside Declan Rice, with his dynamism in defensive midfield offering another option to Arteta, Arsenal might need to sell players first before concluding a deal with Everton.

Football.London suggests that academy graduates Emile Smith-Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah could all make way this January in order to raise funds, with all three players representing pure profit on the balance sheet.

With his contract expiring in June 2027, Onana is valued at £45m by Transfermarkt.

