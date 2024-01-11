Arsenal 'agree to meet' £50m asking price for midfielder: report

Arsenal are reportedly set to reignite their interest in a £50 million midfielder, in a bid to solidify their squad.

The Gunners are lacking in a number of areas at the moment, with their defence looking weaker in recent weeks and goals becoming scarcer. But one of the most pertinent positions to strengthen has been in midfield.

The introduction of Kai Havertz in midfield has been mixed, with Granit Xhaka's presence greatly missed since the Swiss captain left the Emirates Stadium for high-flying Bundesliga challengers, Bayer Leverkusen.

Granit Xhaka has been missed this season by Arsenal (Image credit: Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims that Mikel Arteta is ready to try again for the Spain international Martin Zubimendi, who also has Barcelona tracking him following a series of impressive displays in La Liga with Sociedad currently sitting in the European places.

Reports last summer suggested that Arsenal were considering meeting the player’s release clause and Mundo’s latest missive again claims that the Gunners are among a host clubs ‘willing to pay’ the €60m clause in Zubimendi’s current deal that runs until 2027.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Mundo also point to what could be a key sticking point for Arteta and company, as they believe that the San Sebastian native has not yet decided if he wants to leave Sociedad, who have a Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain coming up next month.

Zubimendi’s form over the past 12 months have seen him break into the Spain national team squad, with the player having won his fourth international cap when he came off the bench during Spains last match against Georgia in November.

Arsenal are yet to dip their toe into the January transfer market and it would perhaps be a surprise if they were to spend big on a defensive midfielder, when attacking reinforcements are likely to be a priority at the Emirates ahead of the second half of the season as they look to make up ground on Premier League leaders Liverpool.

