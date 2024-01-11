Arsenal in offer for La Liga's most prolific striker: report

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Arsenal look to have ended their interest in Ivan Toney, with a cheaper option available in Spain

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pictured during a training session in December 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have made an offer for one of the hottest strikers in La Liga, as they look to bring a new centre-forward to the Emirates Stadium. 

With a move for Ivan Toney increasingly unlikely due to the inflated transfer fee and the Englishman's recent comments about having "unfinished business" with Brentford, Arsenal have started looking elsewhere this January. 

The Gunners' attack has been misfiring in recent weeks, which has become a cause for concern for Mikel Arteta in their pursuit for trophies. But it seems the recruitment team have stumbled upon the perfect alternative from La Liga. 

Brentford's English striker #17 Ivan Toney reacts as he attends the English League Cup third round football match between Brentford and Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium in London on September 27, 2023. Arsenal target (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A deal for Ivan Toney looks off (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Arsenal have bid £22m for Getafe striker Borja Mayoral, who is La Liga's most prolific striker this term.

With 12 goals so far, Mayoral sits joint-second in the scoring charts alongside Alvaro Morata, one behind top scorer Jude Bellingham. The Spaniard's 44 per cent conversion rate is better than both players, though, with his 12 strikes coming from just 27 shots.

It's not just Mayoral's clinical nature in front of goal that has caught the attention, though. A constant threat to the opposition defence, Mayoral varies his intelligent runs to continuously keep centre-backs guessing, while his ability to link the play could greatly benefit Arsenal against stubborn defences as well as intense pressing sides.

Arsenal target Borja Mayoral of Getafe celebrates after scoring a goal during La Liga week 18 football match between Atletico Madrid and Getafe at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid, Spain on December 19, 2023. (Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Mayoral is the joint-second top scorer in La Liga (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, Mayoral's form has impressed Arsenal so much so that they tabled a bid for the 26-year-old. But the Spanish side have reportedly knocked that £22m offer back, as they look to hold out for £39m for their talisman. 

Getafe's stance comes with Mayoral still having three-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal. He has helped fire them to the top half of the table this term, with European qualification potentially on the cards should they keep up their form. 

The Spanish centre-forward is valued at £13m by Transfermarkt.

