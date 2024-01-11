Arsenal in offer for La Liga's most prolific striker: report

Arsenal have made an offer for one of the hottest strikers in La Liga, as they look to bring a new centre-forward to the Emirates Stadium.

With a move for Ivan Toney increasingly unlikely due to the inflated transfer fee and the Englishman's recent comments about having "unfinished business" with Brentford, Arsenal have started looking elsewhere this January.

The Gunners' attack has been misfiring in recent weeks, which has become a cause for concern for Mikel Arteta in their pursuit for trophies. But it seems the recruitment team have stumbled upon the perfect alternative from La Liga.

A deal for Ivan Toney looks off (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Arsenal have bid £22m for Getafe striker Borja Mayoral, who is La Liga's most prolific striker this term.

With 12 goals so far, Mayoral sits joint-second in the scoring charts alongside Alvaro Morata, one behind top scorer Jude Bellingham. The Spaniard's 44 per cent conversion rate is better than both players, though, with his 12 strikes coming from just 27 shots.

It's not just Mayoral's clinical nature in front of goal that has caught the attention, though. A constant threat to the opposition defence, Mayoral varies his intelligent runs to continuously keep centre-backs guessing, while his ability to link the play could greatly benefit Arsenal against stubborn defences as well as intense pressing sides.

Mayoral is the joint-second top scorer in La Liga (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, Mayoral's form has impressed Arsenal so much so that they tabled a bid for the 26-year-old. But the Spanish side have reportedly knocked that £22m offer back, as they look to hold out for £39m for their talisman.

Getafe's stance comes with Mayoral still having three-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal. He has helped fire them to the top half of the table this term, with European qualification potentially on the cards should they keep up their form.

The Spanish centre-forward is valued at £13m by Transfermarkt.

