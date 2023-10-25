'Frustrated' Arsenal star doesn't like new role - and will push to LEAVE if it continues: report

Arsenal could be rocked by a senior first-team star deciding he wants to leave – because of the new role he's found in Mikel Arteta's squad.

The Gunners beat Sevilla in Spain last night to remain focused on Champions League qualification from the group stage but some have noted Arteta's reluctance to rotate his squad from match to match, as Arsenal compete on four fronts.

The Basque boss made just one change from the side that started Saturday's draw away to Chelsea, bringing in Takehiro Tomiyasu for a Man of the Match performance from left-back.

Takehiro Tomiyasu excelled against Sevilla (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

But not everyone is thrilled with Arteta having such a settled side. According to 90min, Thomas Partey is seriously considering his Gunners career after barely featuring in the Premier League so far this term.

The Ghanaian missed the trip to Seville with a "muscle issue", with injuries once again limiting his minutes for the north Londoners so far. Partey began the season from an inverted full-back position but has failed to failed to dislodge Jorginho from the starting lineup in the last three games, failing to come on at all against Chelsea.

Now 30, Partey has been one of Arteta's most impressive performers at his best from defensive midfield but appears to be very much behind Declan Rice in the pecking order now. Jorginho's security on the ball, however, may be another reason why the former Atletico Madrid man has been left out in favour of a very different-looking midfield to last season.

Should Arteta have a full squad at his disposal, it's arguable that Partey doesn't get into the starting XI, with Jurrien Timber starting the season strongly, Oleksandr Zinchenko favoured as an inverted full-back, and all three of Kai Havertz, Fabio Vieira and Jorginho options that Arteta seems to prefer in midfield right now.

Thomas Partey may ask to leave Arsenal soon (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Juventus and Saudi Arabia have previously been referenced as potential destinations for Partey.

Transfermarkt values Partey at €35 million.

