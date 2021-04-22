Arsenal transfer news: Willian says he will not leave the club until he has done one thing
The Brazilian has been a disappointment at the Emirates Stadium so far
Willian has vowed to remain at Arsenal until he wins a trophy.
The Brazilian forward moved to the Emirates Stadium from Chelsea last summer, signing a three-year deal.
However, he has endured a disappointing debut campaign at the club and is still awaiting his first Premier League goal for the Gunners.
Willian has been linked with a move away from north London at the end of the campaign, with MLS teams said to be keeping tabs on the situation.
But the 32-year-old insists he wants to stay at Arsenal until he has got his hands on a piece of silverware.
“Well, my plan is to stay at Arsenal, I have a contract here, and to win trophies,” he told Arsenal's official site.
“I have two more years here and my plan is to stay and be successful, to play and win something with the club.
“I still want to achieve a lot of things. I want to win more trophies, and I want to be at the next World Cup.
“I will do my best to be there. But, yeah, I want to lift trophies for Arsenal - I have a lot of things in my mind that I want to achieve. I want to win as much as I can with the team, and go back to the national team as well.
“Whenever I have finished here, I really want to go to America and play there. Possibly stay in Europe, I don’t know, but at the moment, one of my targets is to play in America at some point in my career.
“I want to become an agent. I am preparing myself for that profession, I’ve already started work on that.
“I want to go into that because I love football and I want to stay in the sport, I want to do a job in that area, but I don’t want to become a manager or a coach. I want to be slightly more outside, but still involved in football.”
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!
NOW READ
FEATURE European Super League: Is it just a bluff to get more out of the Champions League?
FEATURE Jose Mourinho: What next for the Special One?
QUIZ! Can you name the top 50 clubs in the all-time Champions League table?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.