Arsenal transfer news: Willian says he will not leave the club until he has done one thing

Willian has vowed to remain at Arsenal until he wins a trophy.

The Brazilian forward moved to the Emirates Stadium from Chelsea last summer, signing a three-year deal.

However, he has endured a disappointing debut campaign at the club and is still awaiting his first Premier League goal for the Gunners.

Willian has been linked with a move away from north London at the end of the campaign, with MLS teams said to be keeping tabs on the situation.

But the 32-year-old insists he wants to stay at Arsenal until he has got his hands on a piece of silverware.

“Well, my plan is to stay at Arsenal, I have a contract here, and to win trophies,” he told Arsenal's official site .

“I have two more years here and my plan is to stay and be successful, to play and win something with the club.

“I still want to achieve a lot of things. I want to win more trophies, and I want to be at the next World Cup.

“I will do my best to be there. But, yeah, I want to lift trophies for Arsenal - I have a lot of things in my mind that I want to achieve. I want to win as much as I can with the team, and go back to the national team as well.

“Whenever I have finished here, I really want to go to America and play there. Possibly stay in Europe, I don’t know, but at the moment, one of my targets is to play in America at some point in my career.

“I want to become an agent. I am preparing myself for that profession, I’ve already started work on that.

“I want to go into that because I love football and I want to stay in the sport, I want to do a job in that area, but I don’t want to become a manager or a coach. I want to be slightly more outside, but still involved in football.”

