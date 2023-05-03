Arsenal eye former Chelsea defender to bolster backline: report

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their defence in the upcoming summer transfer windows, and reports suggest they have been keeping a close eye on a centre-back in Serie A.

The Gunners have struggled since William Saliba suffered a back injury against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League last 16 in March, squandering two-goal leads to both Liverpool and West Ham United, before conceding three goals at home to bottom-side Southampton.

Saliba was also missing as Manchester City convincingly struck four goals past them at the Etihad Stadium - indeed, Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet in the seven Premier League games since losing the Frenchman.

Rob Holding has deputised during the majority of the period since, but against Chelsea on Tuesday night Mikel Arteta decided to play January signing Jakub Kiwior at right centre-back instead.

Clearly, Arsenal are intent on bolstering their defensive options in the summer, and, according to 90min, the club have sent scouts to watch former Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori.

Scouts watched Tomori in Milan's 1-1 draw with Roma last Saturday, but he only managed 45 minutes after picking up an injury which required him to be substituted.

The 25-year-old has impressed since moving to Italy, helping the Rossoneri reach the Champions League semi-finals this season. It is thought that Tomori is keen on a return to England to boost his chances of reaching the national team squad for Euro 2024, and Arsenal could provide the ideal solution for a transfer.

The Gunners will face competition from Newcastle United for the signature of the defender, though, as they prepare for life in the Champions League next season, too. Manchester United are also keen on Tomori, having sent scouts to the same game Arsenal attended.

Transfermarkt currently values Fikayo Tomori at £40 million - he moved from Chelsea to AC Milan in the summer of 2021 for £25 million.