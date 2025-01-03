Arsenal want to make PSG wantaway their January priority: report

Arsenal are said to have joined the race for one of PSG’s wantaway strikers.

The Gunners are currently just six points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table having lost just twice so far this term. Mikel Arteta has stressed the need for improvements in attack with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz currently leading the line.

But with Bukayo Saka now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Arsenal may look to dip into the January window and one target has emerged from Ligue 1 this month.

Arsenal eyeing move for Randal Kolo Muani

Arsenal want Kolo Muani (Image credit: Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images)

According to SportsWitness, PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani is on the hunt for a new challenge amid claims he is unhappy in France at present.

The 26-year-old has two goals to his name so far this season but was dropped from the matchday squad entirely for recent clashes against Lyon and Monaco.

Instead, it is 19-year-old Desire Doue who has plugged the gap in attack and that could spell trouble for Kolo Muani at the Parc des Princes.

Arsenal's attack is slowly kicking into gear (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

A fruitful spell in Germany prompted PSG to act last summer, with the France international also making a name for himself with an assist in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina.

Juventus are another side keeping tabs on his developing situation but Arsenal remain interested in lining up a January move for the Frenchman should the scenario worsen.

He is under contract until 2028 after leaving Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee of £80million in 2023. AC MIlan are another interested party mentioned in the report.

In FourFourTwo’s view, it appears unlikely that Arsenal will stump up the required fee to bring Kolo Muani to the Premier League this month, with his hefty contract in France likely to be a sticking point. A loan move, however, could be a more viable option.

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon, as they take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.