Arsenal without Giroud for EFL Cup quarter-final
Olivier Giroud has been ruled out of Arsenal's EFL Cup encounter with Southampton due to a groin problem, while Lucas Perez is set to return
Olivier Giroud will miss Wednesday's EFL Cup quarter-final against Southampton due to a groin injury, but Lucas Perez is ready to make his comeback from an ankle problem.
France international Giroud was expected to start after having to settle for a spot on the bench behind Alexis Sanchez in recent weeks.
Giroud's absence could see Arsene Wenger give Perez the nod, with the Arsenal boss planning to field a mixture of first-team players and youngsters.
"Lucas is in the squad," Wenger was quoted as saying on the club's official website.
"We will have a mixture of youth and experience, but still 90 per cent of the first-team squad."
Mathieu Debuchy, meanwhile, is also unavailabe due to a hamstring problem, with the wing-back to undergo a scan on Tuesday.
"Mathieu has a scan Tuesday, but we do not have the results yet," Wenger added.
