'Arsenal will win' – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes surprising Gunners admission after draw at Manchester United

By Ben Hayward
published

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes surprising Arsenal admission after watching his side draw 2-2 at Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta shake hands at Anfield in December 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could not hide his frustration after Sunday's 2-2 draw at Manchester United left title rivals Arsenal on top of the Premier League.

The Reds went ahead through Luis Diaz in the first half at Old Trafford but were unable to capitalise upon their dominance and paid the price for missing a number of chances as goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo turned the game on its head in the second period.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1