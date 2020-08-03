Arsenal's FA Cup final celebration kit is on sale now

Arsenal's 2-1 win against Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday wasn't just the club's fourth Cup triumph in the last seven years - it marked the North Londoners' 14th overall, which is a record.

To celebrate, Arsenal took to the trophy presentation in celebratory shirts, which were printed with 'Always Forward' written above and below the number 14. Fans may have panicked for a second, assuming that this was a tribute to their two-goal hero Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - rumoured to be leaving this summer - who dons the No.14 shirt for the Gunners.

Now, Arsenal are releasing this piece of merchandise for fans.

Get much sleep? Neither did we 😅But we still woke up feeling like 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀! pic.twitter.com/F9g1PO7Xb9August 2, 2020

The 2020/21 Arsenal shirt is a deeper red than the last one, features a horizontal arrow pattern on the body and sports a round neck - these particular celebratory shirts however feature a new gothic font on the back from Adidas, with the years of all 14 of Arsenal's FA Cup glories adorned subtly within the writing.

The shirts can be purchased from the official Arsenal website but has already sold out. More stock will be available on August 7.

Whether you choose to pretend you're Auba himself, or you're looking to wear one back to front like Nicolas Pepe, this could be the perfect print to get on your back if you're a diehard Gooner.

If you don't fancy the wait for the cup final shirt though, you can grab the new Arsenal home shirt here and personalise however you want for just a tenner.

The only shame in Arsenal releasing new shirts is that we have to say goodbye to the fantastic designs that Adidas provided the Gunners last season. If you've still not bought the '90s-inspired home shirt from 2019/20, or the update to the classic bruised banana away shirt, now's the time to get them cheap on Amazon.

