Arshavin: Ferguson key to Man United success

Nothing looks like stopping the 69-year-old Scot as he nears 25 years at the Old Trafford helm and begins his quest for a 37th trophy with the club.

After overtaking Liverpool’s 18 top-flight league titles with his 12th success and United’s 19th, Ferguson has bolstered his ranks by bringing in David de Gea, Phil Jones and Ashley Young from Atletico Madrid, Blackburn Rovers and Aston Villa respectively.

Since his arrival from Zenit St Petersburg in 2009, Arshavin has seen United bag two Premier League titles and reach the Champions League final twice, while he still awaits his first piece of silverware with the Emirates Stadium outfit.

"First of all you have to ask Alex Ferguson about the secret of the victories," he told Sport Express.

"I think Manchester United have everything [to win] for 20 years - the players' quality, the team spirit and the psychology of winning.

"In the team one can discover the mixture of young and seasoned players and also Alex Ferguson's strictness in how he builds his team as he thinks it's important."

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old has told Gunners boss Arsene Wenger that he will not be the latest big name player to leave the club.

Arsenal have already lost Gael Clichy to Manchester City, with Samir Nasri tipped to follow him, while a deal to take Cesc Fabregas to Barcelona is increasingly likely.

But Arshavin has declared his desire to stay, saying: "I won’t be leaving Arsenal, I want to stay and win trophies.”

By Josh Robbins