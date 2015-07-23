Ascues makes Wolfsburg move

Wolfsburg have signed Peru defender Carlos Ascues on a three-year deal from FBC Melgar.

Ascues, 23, becomes Wolfsburg's third signing of the transfer window, following Max Kruse and Francisco Rodriguez to the club.

"I am very happy and grateful that I can play in Germany and prove myself in one of the strongest leagues in the world," Ascues told Wolfsburg's official website.

"The changeover from Peruvian to German football is not easy, but I'll do anything to ensure I quickly integrate into the team.

"I want to do everything that I can help Wolfsburg ​​to be as successful as in the last season."

Ascues played every minute of Peru's Copa America campaign as they finished third in the tournament.