Ashley Young says Inter is an "incredible" club and vows to make history at San Siro

Ashley Young says he is determined to win silverware at Inter after joining the Serie A side in January.

Young moved to San Siro from Manchester United in the mid-season transfer window and made seven appearances for Antonio Conte's side before the European season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And the wing-back, who says he has always been interested in Serie A, is targeting trophies with the Nerazurri.

“I’ve always watched Italian games, since I was a child, it always intrigued me and I wondered if one day I’d have the opportunity to play in it, and now here I am," he told Inter's official website.

“Experiencing this club day after day is incredible and I hope to contribute to its success.

“I think about the players who have worn this shirt and the trophies that this club has won and I’d love to be part of this club’s great history.

“My attitude is to take to the pitch and give 100% by putting myself at the service of the team and the coach, that’s what I’ve always done and what I want to keep doing.

“I remember when Paul Ince came to Inter, the fans loved him. The passion he showed on the pitch and his desire to win were incredible.”

Young was primarily deployed as a full-back towards the end of his United career, having previously played as a winger or attacking midfielder.

Conte signed the England international to play as a wing-back and Young says he has had no problem adapting to a new role.

“I’ve been able to change and reinvent myself several times in my career, in part because I’ve had coaches who understood that I could cover different positions across the pitch.”

Inter are currently third in Serie A, although they have a game in hand on second-placed Lazio and league leaders Juventus.

