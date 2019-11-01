Aston Villa reach settlement with former executive Keith Wyness

Aston Villa have reached an out-of-court settlement with former chief executive Keith Wyness.

Wyness left Villa in June last year, shortly after being suspended by the club, and took legal action.

Wyness, who was previously chief executive at Everton and Aberdeen, was hired by former Villa owner Dr Tony Xia in June 2016.

A Villa statement read: “Aston Villa Football Club confirm that it has today agreed an out-of-court settlement with former CEO, Mr Keith Wyness, who had brought a claim against the club, and its former owner Dr Tony Xia, following his departure in June 2018.

“The current directors of the club, none of whom were at the club at the time of this dispute, accept Mr Wyness’ assertion that during this period he was seeking to act in the best interests of the club. We wish him well for the future.”