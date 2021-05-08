Aston Villa transfer news: Villa lining up move for Dwight McNeil

Aston Villa are reportedly plotting a bid for Burnley’s Dwight McNeil this summer.

The winger has shone in a somewhat difficult season for Sean Dyche’s side, setting up a team-high five goals as well as scoring two himself – including the opener in January’s 3-2 win over Villa.

According to Football Insider, Villa are preparing to table an offer in the region of £15 million for the 21-year-old.

Born in Rochdale, McNeil spent nine years in the Manchester United youth system before ultimately coming through at Burnley. He made his 100th appearance for the club in last month’s 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

Villa are said to be targeting two wide forwards this summer, with Trezeguet’s serious knee injury last month set to increase that need.

Equally, speculation remains over the future of captain Jack Grealish, who has been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City.

As well as reaching a century of club appearances this season, McNeil also featured for England U21s at the European Championship in March, setting up Liverpool’s Curtis Jones as Aidy Boothroyd’s Young Lions beat Croatia but crashed out in the group stage.

McNeil’s immediate focus will be on helping ensure Burnley avoid the drop. The Clarets are nine points clear of Fulham with nine games to go but can secure safety with victory at Craven Cottage on Monday night.

