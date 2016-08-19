Atalanta snap up free agent Konko

Atalanta have signed former Lazio defender Abdoulay Konko on a free transfer.

The Serie A side confirmed the signing on Friday without revealing the length of the deal, although reports in Italy suggest it is a one-year contract.

Konko, 32, spent five years at Lazio prior to the expiry of his contract at the end of June and had been in talks with AC Milan after the capital club opted not to renew his deal.

Right-back Konko, who previously played for Genoa and Sevilla, made 18 Serie A appearances for Lazio last season.

Atalanta finished 13th in Serie A last term and will be coached by ex-Genoa and Inter boss Gian Piero Gasperini in 2016-17, with their tally of new signings now up to five.